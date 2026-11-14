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Golden Knights Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Predators
By Taylor Love / VegasGoldenKnights.com,12 days ago
The Golden Knights (13-5-3) fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Nashville Predators (11-4-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Friday to halt their four-game win streak. Nashville was first to get on the board with a one-touch goal from Ryan O’Reilly. The Golden Knights responded after Tomas Hertl passed to Ivan Barbashev whose shot attempt deflected to Victor Olofsson for a diving wrist shot, evening the score.