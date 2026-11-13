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Cardinals Host East Texas A&M on Senior Day
By James Dixon, Associate AD/Media Relations,8 days ago
BEAUMONT, Texas – As we roll into the second week of November, the 7th/8th-ranked Lamar University Cardinals are preparing for a Senior Day showdown against East Texas A&M. The Cardinals enter the week as the Southland's hottest team. Winners in seven of the past eight games, Lamar currently sits in a tie for first place in the Southland standings.