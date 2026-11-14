undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Does AEW Need MJF?
By Jim LaMotta,13 days ago
According to Fightful Select, former All Elite Wrestling world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is on his way back to the company. Sean Ross Sapp’s report, which I take with a grain a salt, mostly because it’s the pro wrestling business, not anything specific to him, claimed that not only is the former champion going to be back in the fold soon, but that there are major plans in the works for him.