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C’ville Jazz Congregation at Offbeat Roadhouse
12 days ago
C’ville Jazz Congregation will pull into Offbeat Roadhouse Friday night, November 20, for a concert which will also be broadcast on WTJU. C’ville Jazz Congregation is a collective of long-time co-conspirators in the local jazz scene. You may catch them at local bars and wineries in different configurations, ranging from duos to quintets. No matter the ensemble, though, one thing is for certain: not content on playing the same old standards, they keep the soul-shuddering post-bop sound alive in Charlottesville.