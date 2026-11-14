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Ivan Jovanovic admits massive Netherlands defeat will hurt Greece for a long time
By Donny Afroni,13 days ago
Jovanovic did not hide his frustration during both the flash interview and the subsequent press conference, appearing visibly shaken by the performance of his players. The manager emphasised that the psychological impact of the loss would be the biggest hurdle to overcome. Jovanovic acknowledged that the fans, both those in attendance in Amsterdam and those watching from home, were left deeply disappointed by the display.