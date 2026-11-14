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Zinedine Zidane jumps to defense of Malo Gusto after Chelsea star's 'nightmare' display for France
By Yosua Arya,13 days ago
Zidane has backed Chelsea defender Gusto following a difficult night during France’s 3-1 defeat to Italy on Thursday. The loss in Milan marked Zidane's first defeat since succeeding Didier Deschamps as national team manager in July. France started brightly when Michael Olise gave them an early lead. However, the...