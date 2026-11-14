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United Chios Society of Philadelphia Plans First Friendsgiving Dinner
By the Cosmos Philly Staff,13 days ago
The United Chios Society of Philadelphia, Koraes Chapter 16, will hold its first Friendsgiving dinner-meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Evangelismos of Theotokos (Annunciation) Greek Orthodox Church, 6501 Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia. Admission is free, with food and refreshments provided. Attendees are also welcome...