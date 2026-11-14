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County celebrates Native American Heritage Month and reaffirms tribal engagement efforts
By none,13 days ago
Submitted by San Juan County. Building on recognition from previous years, the San Juan County Council celebrated National Native American Heritage Month and Day with a proclamation. This is the third consecutive year the County has issued a proclamation for Native American Heritage Month. San Juan County’s 2026 proclamation recognizes...
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