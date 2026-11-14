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Fort Lauderdale United Drops Road Matchup at Lexington SC
12 days ago
LEXINGTON, KY. (November 13, 2026) – Fort Lauderdale United FC (2-9-2, 8 PTS) fell to Lexington SC (5-5-2, 17 PTS) on Friday evening in the penultimate match of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League campaign, splitting the season series with the defending champions. Fort Lauderdale will have a bye week before returning to action to close out its third season in franchise history against DC Power FC on Nov. 28 for Fan Appreciation Night at Amerant Bank Field.