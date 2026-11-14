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CMC inmate guilty of threatening a correctional officers
13 days ago
A San Luis Obispo County jury found a 40-year-old California Men’s Colony inmate guilty on Thursday of making felony criminal threats against a correctional officer in 2025. On Nov. 25, 2025, while the officer was performing his duties, inmate Mark Randall Fawcett looked at him and said, “I’m going to get a gun, come to your house, shoot you in the gut, and bleed you like a pig.”