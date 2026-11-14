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Florida Woman Arrested After Targeting Ex-Boyfriend’s Pokémon Cards During Heated Argument, Police Say
By Daniel Harris,12 days ago
A relationship dispute in Orlando, Florida, took an unusual turn after a 23-year-old woman allegedly targeted her former boyfriend’s Pokémon card collection during an argument. What began as a disagreement over affection reportedly escalated into physical confrontations, cellphone damage, and criminal charges, according to police records. Argument Escalates...