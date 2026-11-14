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DoorDash Driver Quits After Customer Speaks From Behind a Hanging Curtain During Late-Night Delivery
By Daniel Harris,12 days ago
A DoorDash driver says a frightening late-night delivery experience left her feeling so unsafe that she immediately returned to her car, completed the transaction and never delivered another order. The incident happened at a rural apartment complex during a dark, freezing winter evening, according to her TikTok account. In a...