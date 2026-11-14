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Flu season arrives early
By Mid-Hudson News Staff,13 days ago
MID-HUDSON- Flu season has arrived earlier than usual, prompting hospitals across the Hudson Valley to step up efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. The New York State Health Commissioner declared influenza prevalent on October 26, 2026, triggering a state public health law requiring hospital and healthcare facility employees who are not vaccinated against the flu to wear surgical masks in areas where patients or residents are typically present.