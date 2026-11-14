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Maple Leafs pull out last second victory over Lawrence Tech
12 days ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. - Women's basketball traveled to participate in the Huntington University Forester Classic. On the first day, the Maple Leafs took on Lawrence Tech, and won by just two points, on a scoreline of 59-57. The Leafs got off to a strong start in the first quarter, leading 8-4, thanks to baskets from Zy'Ann Phinezy and Ruby Murrell. The Leafs then shut out the Blue Devils for around seven minutes, where they went on a 9-0 run of their own, largely due to Lucia Peñas Orjas and Emani Washington. The Leafs took a seven point advantage into the second quarter.