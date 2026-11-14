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Indianapolis Taco Bell Employees Lock Themselves in Office After Man Allegedly Chases Workers With Knife
By Daniel Harris,12 days ago
Three Taco Bell employees in Indianapolis reportedly barricaded themselves inside a manager’s office after a man allegedly entered the kitchen with a knife and chased workers. Police responded to the restaurant on November 3, where they found the suspect banging on the office door while employees tried to keep it shut.
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