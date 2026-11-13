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Jesse Songo named USTFCCCA Great Lakes Region Men's Athlete of the Year
By Kate Bodiker,9 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Jesse Songo has been named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Great Lakes Region Men's Athlete of the Year. As described in their release, "Songo capped an undefeated season with an individual title at the Crossroads League Cross Country Championships in 24:25.6, shattering the TUXC Farm course record. Earlier in the season, Songo won individual titles at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge, Joe Piane Invitational, and the Knight Invitational."