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Mahopac’s Jim DiPelesi celebrated as Veteran of the Year
By Eric Gross,13 days ago
MAHOPAC- James DiPelesi remembered the day like it was yesterday. On Dec. 7, 1941—the day Japanese troops attacked Pearl Harbor, the 100-year-old World War II veteran residing in Mahopac, was watching a motion picture with his buddy at a Queens theater when the film was halted and a manager appeared announcing that Pearl Harbor had been attacked by enemy aircraft.
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