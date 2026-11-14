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NYSEG expands control center to improve outage response
By Mid-Hudson News Staff,13 days ago
HUDSON VALLEY- New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) has expanded its Energy Control Center, strengthening their ability to respond to power outages and restore electricity more quickly to its utility customers. The facility serves more than 1.9 million customers and manages the companies’ electric transmission and distribution systems. Operators...
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