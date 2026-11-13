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EPA Proposes Approving Alaska’s Request to Separate Fairbanks and North Pole Air Quality Areas After Years of Air Quality Progress
8 days ago
EPA Region 10 Press Team (R10_Press_Team@epa.gov) FAIRBANKS, Alaska (November 13, 2026) – Today, based on recent air monitoring data and years of progress to improve air quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed approving Alaska’s request to divide the Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area into two separate areas for implementing the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for fine particulate matter (PM2.5). If finalized, the change would not alter the federal air quality standards for PM2.5 but would instead establish separate areas for Fairbanks and North Pole, each with their own air quality designations. By doing so, EPA and Alaska are acknowledging the distinct factors contributing to PM2.5 levels in these two areas.