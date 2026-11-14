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Weekend chill loosens its grip going into the workweek
By Megan Duzmal,13 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The chill continues this weekend, but temperatures gradually improve through the week. SATURDAY: After a chilly start, temperatures slowly climb into the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be well below average, so you will need a coat for most of the day. Lingering snow in the Smokies clears, with mostly sunny skies across the region by afternoon.
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