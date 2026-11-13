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Celebrating the Remarkable Life and Legacy of Ms. Mary Ruth Dogan
By Katina Davis,9 days ago
Ninety-five years of living, loving, serving, and trusting God is certainly a milestone worth celebrating. For Ms. Mary Ruth Dogan, reaching this extraordinary age represents far more than the passing of time. It is a testament to a life shaped by faith, strengthened through adversity, and enriched by the countless lives she has touched along the way.
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