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Sullivan County receives statewide tourism excellence award
By Mid-Hudson News Staff,13 days ago
MONTICELLO- Sullivan County’s efforts to strengthen its local tourism industry have earned statewide recognition, with its Tourism Grant Program receiving the 2026 New York State Tourism Excellence Award. Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association (SCVA) President and CEO Michael Martelon presented the award to Sullivan County Legislature Chair Nadia Rajsz during...