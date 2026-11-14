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Tyndall AFB continues multi-billion dollar rebuild
11 days ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Tyndall Air Force Base is continuing its multibillion-dollar transformation following Hurricane Michael. Base officials gave community leaders got a firsthand look at the progress today. It’s been 8-years since the eye of Hurricane Michael passed right over Tyndall Air Force Base, damaging or destroying almost every building. The federal government […]