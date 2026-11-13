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Northwest Florida braces for first frost and freeze
11 days ago
Northwest Florida faces its first major cold snap of the season, with a Frost Advisory in effect for areas stretching toward Georgia. While daytime temperatures will remain chilly, the coldest temperatures are expected Saturday night, posing risks to sensitive vegetation. Additionally, boaters should prepare for hazardous conditions early next week as strong northeast winds and waves up to 10 feet are forecast to develop across the Gulf.