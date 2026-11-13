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Anniversary Party at Palms Casino Resort
By Steve Pike,9 days ago
Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Nov. 15 will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a weekend dedicated to the team members and guests who have helped shape its story. At the heart of the celebration is a special tribute to nearly 70 original “Day One” team members who were part of the Palms family when the resort first opened in 2001. Their photographs will be showcased on the property’s Tall Wall, with a team member celebration on Nov. 13, recognizing their contributions to the resort’s 25-year history.