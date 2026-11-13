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Eagles close out 2026 season at NCAA South Region Championships
8 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles wrapped up their 2026 season with a 17th place finish at the NCAA South Region Championships in Tallahassee on Friday. The Eagles were steady from start to finish, sitting 17th at the 1000m mark and remaining right there at the finish line 9000m later. The three top 25 squads running in the event were the top three finishers with Alabama just squeaking by Florida for top billing while Tennessee outlasted Florida State for third. The Eagles finished in front of Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Troy, and FIU in the team standings.