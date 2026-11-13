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RVDA of Canada Elects Marc Remillard as Board Chairman
By Ken Lunaba,9 days ago
Marc Remillard of Roulottes Rémillard in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, has been elected chairman of the board of the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) of Canada for the 2026-2027 term, bringing his experience in provincial and national dealer associations to the leadership position. Remillard, a third-generation leader of the family-owned dealership,...