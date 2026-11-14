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Davenport rallies from 17 down for 86-85 win over Rockhurst
12 days ago
HAMMOND, Ind. — Davenport men's basketball (2-0) defeated Rockhurst (1-1) 86-85 on Friday after erasing a 17-point second-half deficit. Davenport turned 22 Hawks turnovers into 27 points and added 39 points off the bench. Davenport led for just 1:29 of the game, but figured out a way to end the game with a thrilling one-point victory over the Hawks. In the process, Davenport ended a four-game losing skid against Rockhurst.