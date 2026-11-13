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Frederick Keys Baseball: Ike Irish, Vance Honeycutt Lead Four Players Into 2026 Arizona Fall League Postseason
5 days ago
Four former Frederick Keys baseball players are preparing for the 2026 Arizona Fall League postseason with the Peoria Javelinas after the team finished the 28-game regular season with a 17-11 record and a second-place finish. Former Frederick Keys outfielders Ike Irish and Vance Honeycutt led the Peoria offense during the...