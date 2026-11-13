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Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys’ Soccer Finals Set With McDonogh-Mount St. Joseph A Conference Matchup
11 days ago
The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association boys’ soccer championship matchups are set after McDonogh and Mount St. Joseph won their A Conference semifinals Thursday, November 12. McDonogh defeated Archbishop Curley, 4-0, while Mount St. Joseph defeated Loyola Blakefield, 2-1. The A Conference final is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, November 15, at Stevenson University’s Mustang Stadium in Owings Mills.