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Salisbury University Women’s Volleyball Falls to UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs in C2C Semifinal
11 days ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Salisbury University women’s volleyball team lost to the third-seeded UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs, 3-1, in the first semifinal of the 2026 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday at Ron Rosner Arena at the University of Mary Washington. Salisbury University, the second seed, won the opening set before UC Santa Cruz took the final three by scores of 20-25, 25-22, 26-24 and 25-23. The loss means Salisbury University will miss the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Championship Match for the first time since 2019. The Sea Gulls are scheduled to play either top-seeded Christopher Newport or fourth-seeded Mary Washington in the tournament’s third-place match Saturday at noon at Ron Rosner Arena.
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