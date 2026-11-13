undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington Capitals Fall 5-2 to New Jersey Devils as Third-Period Collapse Ends Two-Game Winning Streak
By Brian Hradsky,9 days ago
Washington Capitals Fall 5-2 to New Jersey Devils as Third-Period Collapse Ends Two-Game Winning Streak. MARYLAND SPORTS BLOG | NHL GAME RECAP | NOVEMBER 13, 2026. The Washington Capitals fell 5-2 to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at Prudential Center, surrendering three unanswered third-period goals after entering the final 20 minutes tied at two. Washington briefly held a 2-1 advantage in the second period but could not overcome New Jersey’s depth and timely scoring. The defeat snapped the Capitals’ two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 10-7-0. New Jersey improved to 14-6-0 while extending its home winning streak to seven games.