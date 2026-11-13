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Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Honors Mount Carmel Football Player Blake Caccamo as Athlete of the Week
11 days ago
Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association named Mount Carmel football player Blake Caccamo an Athlete of the Week honoree after he completed 9-of-12 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-25 win over Pallotti. The recognition covers the week of Nov. 2-7, 2026. The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association honors one...