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Glenelg High School Announces Valentines Day Grams Fundraiser for Class of 2027
12 days ago
Glenelg High School is holding a Valentines Day Grams sales event as a fundraiser to support the Class of 2027. The sale will run Monday through Thursday, February 8-11, 2027. The sales will take place each day from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on campus. This activity provides a way for students and community members to contribute to senior class fundraising efforts while celebrating Valentines Day.