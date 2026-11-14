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Parkdale Panthers Winter Sports Tryouts Set for November 2026 with Comprehensive Schedule and Eligibility Requirements
13 days ago
Parkdale High School Athletics announced tryouts for the 2026-2027 winter sports season will begin on November 14, 2026, at Parkdale High School and Prince George’s Community College (PGCC). The tryouts include boys, girls, and coed programs across multiple sports. Students interested in participating must complete online registration via Aktivate...