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Wizards Fall to Pistons 144-140 in Double-Overtime Thriller Despite Historic Night From Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr
By Brian Hradsky,9 days ago
Wizards Fall to Pistons 144-140 in Double-Overtime Thriller Despite Historic Night From Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr. Maryland Sports Blog | NBA Game Recap | November 13, 2026. Final Score: Detroit Pistons 144, Washington Wizards 140 (2OT) The Washington Wizards suffered one of their most heartbreaking defeats of...