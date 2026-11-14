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Salisbury University Women’s Field Hockey Earns Three SUNYAC Awards and Six All-SUNYAC Honors
12 days ago
Salisbury University women’s field hockey earned three major State University of New York Athletic Conference awards and six All-SUNYAC selections, according to the conference announcement on Nov. 13, 2026. Head coach Dawn Chamberlin and her staff received SUNYAC Coaching Staff of the Year honors, while Regan Worley and Layla Kent earned Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, respectively.