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Modi's office summons telecom secretary over use of fake court orders, officials say
By Aftab Ahmed, Munsif VengattilAditya Kalra,13 days ago
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office summoned the telecommunications secretary on Saturday to explain how officials ordered the takedown of more than 100 websites based on fake court orders, two government officials said. The intervention from Modi's office signals intensifying scrutiny after Reuters reported...