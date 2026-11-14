undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Putnam County’s harm reduction vending machine
By Eric Gross,13 days ago
CARMEL- A harm-reduction vending machine is now installed outside the Department of Social Services Building at the Donald Smith Governmental campus on Old Route 6 in Carmel. The machine provides free harm reduction supplies, including naloxone (commonly known as Narcan), drug testing kits, and safe disposal kits, as part of a growing effort to prevent opioid overdose deaths. It aims to make harm reduction resources more accessible, reduce stigma, and save lives.
4