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Warner, Anthropic launch AI pilot to help Hampton Roads military families find local resources
By admin,12 days ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is partnering with artificial intelligence company Anthropic on a pilot program designed to help military families and veterans in Hampton Roads find childcare, employment, health care, and other local support services. The **Military Family and Veteran Assistant** is available as a...
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