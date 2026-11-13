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Adams Pointe: Site Clearing Starts for 180 Apartments on Cross Keys Road in Gloucester Township
By Mark Matthews,10 days ago
Site clearing has started for Adams Pointe, a planned 180-unit apartment complex on 19 acres of former farmland in Gloucester Township, located adjacent to the Acme-anchored Gloucester Town Center shopping center on Berlin-Cross Keys Road (Erial/Sicklerville) The project calls for 10 apartment buildings, a nearly 4,000-square-foot community center, and the...