undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Defeat the Phantom Ganon in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
By Sankar S,8 days ago
The Phantom Ganon boss appears at the Forest Temple in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. The boss encounter has two stages where it begins as a painting fight and then evolves into a tennis match with magic balls. Although his attacks can prove challenging to counter, he will not give you much trouble after you learn his pattern. Here’s how to defeat Phantom Ganon and complete the boss fight.