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How to Defeat the Volvagia in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake
By Sankar S,8 days ago
Volvagia is the final boss of the Fire Temple in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. Volvagia is a large dragon that breathes fire and lies in lava pits in order to attack Link using fireballs and rocks that fall from the ceiling. However, despite the complexity of the battle at first, you can beat it easily once you understand its pattern and use the Megaton Hammer. Here’s how to defeat Volvagia and complete the Fire Temple.