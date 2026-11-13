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How to Complete the Happy Mask Salesman Side Quest in Zelda Ocarina of Time
By Ambreen,9 days ago
In the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, the Happy Mask Salesman side quest involves selling four different masks to different people around Hyrule and completing the quest gives the Mask of Truth, which enables the player to talk to Gossip Stones and get valuable tips and information. The player can also collect more Rupees and receive Deku Stick Bag upgrades.