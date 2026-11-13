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How to Defeat the Yucong in Phantom Blade Zero
By Sankar S,8 days ago
Yucong is a tough boss in Phantom Blade Zero, as there will be three puppets whom you need to defeat in this fight. It is going to be difficult for you to defeat all of them at once when they gang up to attack you. But with good weapons and accessories, this fight would not be difficult. In this guide, we’ll go over the best equipment to use and how to defeat all three puppets.