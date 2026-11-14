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Prosecutors Make New Terry Rozier Allegation Involving Hornets Teammate
By Edward Perovic,13 days ago
Federal prosecutors say a text message from April 2023 points to a second alleged betting plan tied to Terry Rozier’s time in Charlotte, this one involving one of his Hornets teammates. In a court filing Friday, prosecutors alleged that co-defendant Deniro Laster texted a bettor that he and Rozier were lining up another under-betting scheme. The teammate hasn’t been identified, and Rozier’s attorney denies the allegation.
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