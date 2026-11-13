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Morgan Pressel is out as Golf Channel’s lead analyst for its LPGA coverage.
By Tod Leonard,11 days ago
The news was first reported by Golfweek, which said the 38-year-old’s contract has not been renewed by Golf Channel’s owner, Versant. Replaced in the booth this week at The Annika by Paige Mackenzie, Pressel won’t be a part of the early week coverage of next week’s season finale CME Group Tour Championship. But, as noted by Golfweek, she could appear on the broadcast on Sunday or in the future for NBC, which has separate contracts with talent. Pressel declined comment when reached by Golfweek.