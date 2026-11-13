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Pats Bounce Back with 90-77 Win Over IU Southeast
11 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The No. 8 Cumberlands men's basketball team bounced back Friday evening, defeating Indiana University Southeast 90-77 inside the O. Wayne Rollins Center and Randy Vernon Court. After trailing by as many as nine points in the first half, the Patriots used a strong offensive stretch to take control before dominating the glass in the second half. UC pulled down 45 rebounds, including 16 offensive boards, and scored 20 second-chance points to improve to 7-1 on the season.