undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Over 9 Million Years Ago A Whale Carcass Dropped To The Seabed. It’s Just Revealed A New Species
By STEPHANIE EDWARDS,13 days ago
When a beaked whale sank to the bottom of the ancient North Sea some 9.5 million years ago, it delivered a sudden windfall to the animals living in the mud. The whale’s jaw and backbone would eventually turn up in a clay pit in southern Denmark. Now it's revealed a brand new species of sea creature that had gathered for the feast.