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Habitat incentive money growing in Arkansas
By Randy Zellers, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission,13 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in October awarded nearly $10 million for wildlife habitat work on private land in Arkansas to be administered through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Forests to Farms: Igniting a Private Lands Wildlife Legacy Regional Conservation Partnership Program over the next five years.
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